The United States Postal Inspection Service said Tuesday that a $50,000 reward is being offered for information in the shooting death of a postal worker.

The agency said an employee, who was identified as Angela Summers by Marion County Coroner’s Office, was shot on Monday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Now, Paul Toms, the president of the National Association of Letter Carriers’ Indianapolis Local Branch 39, told WISH-TV that she was shot outside a home where she complained about dogs running loose. The union said mail was blocked from being delivered to the home for two weeks, forcing residents to pick up their mail from the local post office.

“There was an issue with the dogs at that residence, and you give three letters and, on the third one, we curtail the mail,” Toms told the news outlet. “I started in 1973 and this is the first death to violence of any type that we have had in an Indianapolis post office,” Toms added.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they found a woman with a gunshot wound, and it added that she was “awake and talking before she died, authorities told OurQuadCities.com. They did not provide a description of the suspect or possible charges.

Killing an on-duty federal employee, such as a postal worker, is a federal offense and can carry a life sentence.

Toms asked, “Why? How could it happen? She was a wonderful, wonderful person.”

Those with information regarding Summers’ death can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or report it to the United States Postal Inspection Service via its website.

The agency is offering “$50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who shot and killed a USPS employee,” the US Postal Inspection Service wrote in a statement, adding that she was shot at the 400 block of North Denny St.

