https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/president-trump-appear-fox-news-virtual-town-hall-sunday-re-opening-america/

The White House announced Thursday that President Trump will participate in a virtual town hall on the Fox News Channel Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT on re-opening the country from the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus pandemic. Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha McCallum are set to co-host. The town hall will be held at the Lincoln Memorial, giving Trump a rare break from the White House where he has stayed every day for nearly two months straight with the exception of a day trip on March 28 to Norfolk, Virginia to see off the USNS Comfort on its emergency mission to aid New York City.

Screen image from Fox News Channel town hall with President Trump, March 24.

“#BREAKING | @realDonaldTrump to participate in virtual town hall with @FoxNews on Sunday, May 3rd from 7-9 PM/ET LIVE from the Lincoln Memorial. Co-moderated by @BretBaier and @marthamaccallum.|”

“This Sunday, LIVE from the Lincoln Memorial, President @realDonaldTrump will participate in a @FoxNews virtual town hall to answer your questions about safely returning to work. Tune in from 7-9 pm EST – you won’t want to miss it!”

TRENDING: De Blasio Threatens “Jewish Community” With Mass Arrests After Funeral Gathering

This Sunday, LIVE from the Lincoln Memorial, President @realDonaldTrump will participate in a @FoxNews virtual town hall to answer your questions about safely returning to work. Tune in from 7-9 pm EST – you won’t want to miss it! — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) April 29, 2020

Trump appeared on a Fox News town hall held at the White House on March 24 with Bill Hemmer in which he cited a TGP article on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo being informed in 2015 his state was short 16,000 ventilators in case of a pandemic and that he chose to not buy ventilators and instead would set up triage death panels. When the coronavirus pandemic hit New York in March, Cuomo panicked and criticized Trump for not giving him thousands of ventilators right away. Trump provided more than enough ventilators for New York and Cuomo ended up returning the surplus ventilators for use by other states.

Bret Baier made a rare appearance in the Brady Briefing Room on April 21 where he questioned President Trump on a new immigration suspension policy and North Korea.

FNC press release:

FOX News Channel (FNC) will host a two-hour virtual town hall with President Donald Trump on Sunday, May 3rd from 7-9 PM/ET. Co-moderated by chief political anchor and executive editor of Special Report, Bret Baier and anchor and executive editor of The Story, Martha MacCallum, the socially-distanced forum entitled America Together: Returning to Work, will take place live from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., where President Trump will answer viewer-submitted questions from 7:15-8:45 PM/ET. The town hall will be presented in front of a virtual audience, where participants will raise their questions about the phased re-opening of the country to President Trump. Viewers will be able to submit their questions ahead of the May 3rd special to FNC’s social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for a chance to appear in the national broadcast. President Trump’s appearance will be his first sit-down interview with Baier and MacCallum since the network’s town hall in Scranton, Pennsylvania on March 5th. That program made history as the most-watched election town hall ever on cable news, according to Nielsen Media Research. FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Trump has been very critical of Fox recently, attacking the network on Twitter last Sunday as part of a tweet storm on the media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

