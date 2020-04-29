https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/reopening-u-s-killing-black-people-says-college-prof/

A university professor who previously made headlines for linking black, female obesity to President Trump’s policies and claimed the religious right worships a fictional a**hole God is now saying the push to reopen America is about killing black people, and that every supporter of President Trump is to blame for the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel like most Black people are clear that this utterly absurd to [sic] push to re-open the country is all about a gross necropolitical calculation that it is Black people who are dying disproportionately from COVID,” Rutgers University associate professor Brittney Cooper wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

“Not only do white conservatives not care about Black life, but my most cynical negative read of the white supremacists among them is that they welcome this massive winnowing of Black folks in order to slow demographic shifts and shore up political power.”

She continued her rant with obscene language.

Earlier this week I watched a white high school classmate defending Trump on the disinfectant BS. And I realized again that for his supporters, realizing just how wrong they were about this man, and the depths of his idiocy and depravity, is akin to an existential crisis for them. They are literally willing to die from this clusterf***ed COVID response rather than admit that absolutely anybody other than him would have been a better president. And when whiteness has a death wish, we are all in for a serious problem. Black people did not vote for this dude in any appreciable numbers. (Black men voted for him at 15% and they are dying the most.) No Black person deserves this and Black women knew it would be absolutely awful for him to be president. And now we all live in daily fear. I am saying some obvious things this morning because as a country we are too good at skipping over the audience and we might as well say this to people as often as we can. F*** each and every Trump supporter. You all absolutely did this. You are to blame.

This is hardly the first time the professor of women’s and gender studies has made controversial statements.

In October, she tied obesity among black women to President Trump’s policies.

“I hate when people talk about Black women being obese,” Cooper said. “I hate it because it becomes a way to blame us for a set of conditions that we didn’t create.”

“We are living in the Trump era,” the professor added, according to Campus Reform. “And look, those policies kill our people. You can’t get access to good health care, good insurance.”

In 2015, Cooper took aim at some Christians, stating: “This white, blond-haired, blue-eyed, gun-toting, Bible-quoting Jesus of the religious right is a god of their own making. I call this god, the god of white supremacy and patriarchy … This God isn’t the God that I serve … He might be ‘biblical’ but he’s also an a**hole.”

