Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said there is a major difference between the way news outlets have covered allegations of sexual assault against Joe Biden compared to how they covered those lodged against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was a nominee for the high court.

McDaniel made her comments during an interview of the Fox News show, “America’s Newsroom” on Wednesday.

“He has had six interviews on NBC,” McDaniel said of Biden. “They haven’t asked the question. It is a total contrast to how the Republicans are treated versus Joe Biden.

“And, yes, he is running a scripted campaign from his basement, but it doesn’t take away the seriousness of the allegations and actually how differently he is being treated versus how Brett Kavanaugh was treated.”

She added: “I think it is truly hypocritical.”

Former Senate staffer Tara Reade has claimed Biden touched her inappropriately in a corridor of the U.S. Capitol in the 1990s, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“I can’t get restorative justice, but I wanted to further the sexual harassment conversation, particularly about how powerful men can use the system,” she told The Journal.

The Biden campaign has denied her allegations.

