Actress Rose McGowan, one of the many women who accused disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape, broke down in a fiery Twitter post on Wednesday, blasting the Democratic Party for betraying her in the wake of the sexual assault accusation against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Last month, Tara Reade claimed that then-Senator Joe Biden sexually assaulted her while she served as an aide in his Senate offices during the Clinton administration. She has since detailed her account in multiple interviews and filed a criminal complaint against the former vice president with the Washington, D.C., police department. A former neighbor of Reade and her brother have publicly stated that Reade told them of the assault in the 1990s. Recently surfaced evidence also revealed that Reade’s mother allegedly called into CNN’s Larry King in the 199os to complain about a prominent senator her daughter had “problems” with.

Despite the evidence further lending credibility to Tara Reade’s claims, the Democrats and the mainstream media have largely ignored her or run cover for Joe Biden. On Tuesday, #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke even went as far to say that the former vice president can be “accountable and electable.”

After blasting the Democrats and its #MeToo allies for their hypocrisy in recent weeks, Rose McGowan finally broke down on Wednesday and declared that she no longer recognizes the political party she once called home.

“I used to be a proud Democrat. I used to be a proud American,” she began. “I would’ve died for this damn country and its ideals. I was raised to be a proud Democrat. When my youngest brother graduated as a fighter pilot at the Air Force Academy, I wore a Vote John Kerry pin (lol), got into verbal altercations with big men who were mad I was a Democrat. They were twice my size [and] I had to listen to GW Bush give the keynote address [and] John Ashcroft singing his terrible eagle song.”

After recalling her strong dislike for Republicans, McGowan then admitted that she no longer feels like there is a party that lines up with her value system.

“I was always told it was the Democratic Party that were the good guys, that our papers were The New York Times and The Washington Post,” she said. “But now I know too much. And I feel really quite a sense of loss tonight.”

Though she does not identify as a “cynical person,” McGowan denounced both the Republicans and the Democrats for being a “cult.”

“Republicans have always been painted as the bad guys, and I’ve always seen them more as a cult,” she said. “But now I realize so are the Democrats and the media. Macro and micro. This is deeper than a cover-up. And I’m sad because there’s death around all corners and shadows in the daytime. It hurts. ”

I’m really sad, and I’m really tired. I normally share thoughts, but tonight it’s emotion. pic.twitter.com/mhtaoW6dTd — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 29, 2020

