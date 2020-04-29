https://www.theblaze.com/news/rutgers-professor-blames-trump-voters-covid-deaths

A Rutgers University professor is under fire for blaming President Donald Trump’s supporters for COVID-19 deaths.

What are the details?

According to Campus Reform, Brittney Cooper, Rutgers University associate professor of women’s, gender, and sexuality studies, said that Trump supporters should be blamed for the coronavirus deaths.

In a profane tweet thread, Cooper — whose Twitter handle is “ProfessorCrunk” — wrote, “[F]*** each and every Trump supporter.”

“I feel like most Black people are clear that this utterly absurd to push to re-open the country is all about a gross necropolitical calculation that is Black people who are dying disproportionately from COVID,” she wrote.

She continued, “Not only do white conservatives not care about Black life, but my most cynical negative read of the white supremacists among them is that they welcome this massive winnowing of Black folks in order to slow demographic shifts and shore up political power.”

Cooper then went on to blast Trump supporters in a profane tweet.

“I am saying some obvious things this morning because as a country we are too good at skipping over the audience and we might as well say this to people as often as we can,” she continued. ” F*** each and every Trump supporter. You all absolutely did this. You are to blame.”

The professor also insisted that Trump supporters are “literally willing to die from this clusterf***ed COVID response rather than admit that absolutely anybody other than him would have been a better president.”

“And when whiteness has a death wish, we are all in for a serious problem,” she added.

Needless to say, her remarks caused ripples across the internet and caught the attention of many Trump supporters and defenders of decency, who called her out in the comments of her thread.

Rutgers University had not released a statement on Cooper’s remarks at the time of this writing.

