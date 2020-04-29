https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tom-cotton-presidential-race-2024-republican/2020/04/29/id/965188

Sen. Tom Cotton’s harsh stance on China could boost himself into a possible presidential bid for 2024, Politico reports.

The Republican Senator from Arkansas has been sounding the alarm on China’s cover up of the coronavirus since January.

The first-term politician has been months ahead of other Republican leaders who are now pointing the finger at China for covering up how deadly the virus can be and not containing the outbreak.

And before the 2020 election has even taken place, Republican Party leaders already are beginning to position their way into the country’s top job in 2024.

While Cotton has not issued any statement on pursuing higher office, Politico reports his early stance on China puts him into the mix with other candidates looking to take over the White House.

GOP political strategists recently issued a memo recommending Senate Republicans target China in their campaign strategies.

Cotton has been targeting China for months saying he wants Americans to be able to sue Chinese officials for the economic and public health fallout from the pandemic. He also has said he wants to move production of key medical supply from China to the U.S. and will propose legislation to do so.

“Their criminal negligence allowed what could have been a health outbreak in Wuhan to become a devastating global pandemic,” Cotton told Politico. “Their malign, deliberate actions to send the virus around the world by allowing international travel to continue in December and January represents just how little regard for human life they have.”

Cotton added that Chinese leaders kept air travel flowing out of China in a “deliberate and calculated decision.”

He told Politico his focus is on restarting the economy, winning reelection in a race that he faces no opponent and demanding China answer for the pandemic.

