https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/spanish-language-media-hammers-joe-biden-tara-reade-sexual-assault-allegations-videos/

Joe Biden is not having a good day.

Spanish-language media is absolutely hammering Biden over the Tara Reade sexual assault allegations.

Univision said Biden cannot escape the controversy with his ex-staffer Tara Reade.

This is a big problem for Biden because Univision is the leading Spanish-language media company in the US with a massive audience.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Handwritten FBI Notes Unsealed – They Framed Flynn! “What is Our Goal? Truth/Admission or to Get Him to Lie, So We Can Prosecute or Get Him Fired?”

WATCH:

🚨🚨🚨 Joe Biden had a rough start this morning. Univision reported he faces sexual assault allegations from Tara Reade, a former staffer who worked in his Senate office in the 1990s. pic.twitter.com/ei15uXvKBQ — Equipo Trump (Text VAMOS to 88022) (@EquipoTrump) April 29, 2020

Another Spanish-language outlet said according to this news report, Biden’s “controversial past with women” may “sink his campaign” now that “three people have corroborated [Tara] Reade’s story.”

WATCH:

⚠️⚠️⚠️ Joe Biden’s day just went from bad to worse. According to this news report, Biden’s “controversial past with women” may “sink his campaign” now that “three people have corroborated [Tara] Reade’s story.” pic.twitter.com/h9hlXbakfJ — Equipo Trump (Text VAMOS to 88022) (@EquipoTrump) April 29, 2020

Tara Reade accused her former boss then-Senator Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

Reade said in 1993, then-Senator Joe Biden pushed her up against the wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

Ms. Reade filed a contemporaneous complaint about Biden’s inappropriate touching with her superiors in the early 90’s but she was retaliated against and abruptly let go of her duties.

Tara Reade’s former neighbor came forward earlier this week corroborating her sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden.

A former colleague of Tara Reade’s also told Business Insider that Reade discussed Joe Biden’s sexual assault with her in the mid-1990s in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, English-speaking mainstream media in the US has yet to question Joe Biden about Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

