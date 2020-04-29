https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/student-forced-sleep-car-confrontation-school-employee/

A college student was forced to sleep in his car following a verbal confrontation with a school employee, and now the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education is warning officials at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, to address the potential constitutional violations.

On April 8, student Russell Parker was chipping golf balls on the campus, which was nearly deserted because of the coronavirus lockdown.

“He was a student-athlete on the golf team and among the students the university allowed to remain on campus during the pandemic,” FIRE explained.

“According to Parker and the campus incident report, a facilities employee spotted Parker’s car in a no-parking area and questioned him about his student status, asking for identification and telling Parker to play golf elsewhere. Parker, packing up his equipment, asked whether the employee was on ‘some kind of power trip.’ As the employee drove off, he threatened to have Parker’s car ticketed and towed; Parker responded that he was ‘being an a—-.” The employee then dispatched Haskell’s lead security officer, who told him he could continue golfing at that location, but must move his car. Parker left after the brief interactions,” FIRE said.

Then, however, the university told Parker he was on “emergency suspension” over an “incident report for violence indicating threats to one or more federal employees,” FIRE said.

The suspension came with the loss of his on-campus housing, forcing him to retreat to his car to sleep, FIRE said.

Now he’s in temporary housing 800 miles away after the school refused to meet its own deadline for a hearing on the dispute.

“Haskell already took away Russell’s student housing, and now they’re taking away his right to a fair hearing,” said Zach Greenberg, who wrote FIRE’s letter to Haskell.

“What Haskell did is wrong at any time, but it’s unconscionable during a global pandemic. Haskell must provide Russell an opportunity to clear his name,” he said.

Notified of the suspension, Parker replied immediately with a request for an appeal. The university then missed its own appeal deadline and didn’t respond, FIRE reported.

“I have faced discrimination in my life, but I never thought it would happen at a place like Haskell,” said Parker. “I would very much like to tell the university my side of the story, but I cannot do so until Haskell gives me that opportunity — an opportunity I’ve repeatedly requested yet the university has refused to provide after they evicted me.”

Noting Haskell’s institution is run by the federal government, FIRE argued he is bound to uphold student due process rights.

“According to Haskell’s own student code of conduct, all students are ‘entitled to due process and appeal in every instance of disciplinary action for alleged violation of Haskell expectations.'”

FIRE urged the school to schedule a hearing immediately, but instead of responding, an administrator “accidentally included a FIRE representative in an email to other university leaders about FIRE’s letter just 8 minutes after it was sent, predicting that the story would go public and suggesting that the university not respond.”

“It’s shameful that Haskell’s first thoughts were about public relations, and not about the safety of the student they kicked off campus during a pandemic,” said Greenberg. “If universities take the extraordinary step of punishing students without a hearing, that hearing must be scheduled as soon as practicable. It’s been over two weeks — Haskell must immediately give Russell a full and fair chance to defend himself.”

The university originally was a trade school for Native Americans. During the 1970s ,it began offering junior college curriculum and in 1992 it became Haskell Indian Nations University.

It serves about 1,000 students each semester, offering baccalaureate-related programs in teacher education, business administration, environmental science and other disciplines.

FIRE pointed out: “None of the allegations of Parker’s behavior cited by HINU constituted an emergency.” And since his version of events “contradicted” the school’s, it creates the possibility “that HINU has punished Parker without a hearing for expression protected under the First Amendment.”

For example, school workers claimed he was “irritated” with a “golf club in his hand.” He explains he was annoyed but “was simply complying with [an] order to pack up his golf equipment and leave.”

Further, the removal of his housing rights could appear punitive, since he still was allowed to attend classes, eat lunches and use the library, which wouldn’t have been allowedd had he been a true danger, the letter explained.

The university’s telephone system didn’t permit WND to leave a message requesting comment.

