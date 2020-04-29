https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/supporters-one-man-president-extremely-excited-not-much/

A new Emerson College poll shows a huge “enthusiasm” gap that favors President Trump over presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The survey found 64% of voters are either “extremely excited” or “very excited” to vote for Trump and only 45% for Biden, reported Paul Bedard in his “Washington Secrets” column for the Washington Examiner.

The 19-point enthusiasm gap is reflected in the disparity between the candidate voters favor and the one they think will win.

Emerson found Biden leads in a head-to-head matchup, 48%-42%.

TRENDING: 5 people corroborate details of Tara Reade’s sex-assault claim against Biden

But 57% think Trump will win, and 43% believe it will be Biden.

Bedard’s column was headlined “19-point enthusiasm gap: Trump supporters jazzed to vote, Biden’s ‘meh.'”

“Democrats appear to be throwing in the towel,” Bedard wrote.

He noted that Biden “has a problem beyond his verbal slip-ups, the new focus on a sexual assault claim, and the lack of superstar progressive endorsements.”

Trump’s supporters, on the other hand, “have legendary loyalty and have stuck with him through the impeachment process and in the coronavirus fight.”

“Both should have also energized his critics to vote him out of office. But the Emerson voting enthusiasm numbers show that isn’t the case.”

Bedard pointed out the 19-point enthusiasm gap is much higher than the one between Hillary Clinton and Trump in 2016.

A September 2016 CNN/ORC poll put the gap at 12 points.

In addition, Rasmussen Reports said Wednesday that 60% are excited about a Biden-Trump matchup, far more than the 2016 Clinton-Trump battle.

Rasmussen found an 18-point enthusiasm gap between Republicans, of whom 75% are excited. For Democrats, it’s 57%.

One problem may be the fallout from the Democratic primary. The poll found 65% of those who voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders said they were not excited about Biden.

Emerson Polling Director Spencer Kimball suggested Biden will need to “call in the cavalry.”

“While Trump is struggling to handle the coronavirus epidemic, it appears Biden has his own image issues with voters and may need help from former President Obama on the campaign trail to try and transfer the positive image voters have of Obama to Biden,” he said.

The poll found both Trump and Biden are underwater on favorability ratings, with Trump at 38%-52% and Biden at 40%-41%.

Emerson said: “Some voters are looking for a third-party candidate, with 35% saying regardless of how they plan to vote in the 2020 presidential election, they would consider voting for an independent or third party candidate at some point. Divisiveness remains from the Democratic nomination contest, as 51% of Bernie Sanders’s primary voters said they would likely consider supporting a third-party candidate.

“Within the coronavirus context and questions of safety with in-person voting in November, voters are not very comfortable changing their method of voting. Voters across the country generally trust their current voting process, with 55% trusting primarily in-person voting, compared with 20% who do not trust the current process. When asked about mail balloting, 47% said they would trust a national vote-by-mail process in November, while 31% lack trust in this system. When voters were asked about online balloting, only 33% said they would trust an online system, with 45% not trusting online voting in November’s election.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

