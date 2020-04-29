The future of free money

Dear 22nd Century,

When I began this thought experiment of writing letters to a world eight decades in the future, I needed a handle on what that meant. So I thought about how different the world was eight decades in the past. How grim everything looked during the Great Depression and the run up to World War II! The high-tech, economically booming and relatively peaceful world I lived in, with all its flaws, would have seemed like utopia by comparison.

Never did I imagine, in 2018 and 2019, that we would soon find ourselves teetering on the brink of another Great Depression. A recession, yes; those are cyclical, and we were overdue. But a Depression? Well, we don’t really have a standard definition for one, but we usually think of mass unemployment, which reached as high as 25 percent in 1933. Even in the darkest days of the post-2008 recession, unemployment was never higher than 10 percent. In December 2019, some 3.5 percent of the U.S. population filed unemployment claims, a 50-year low.

Then came the coronavirus, and the worldwide shelter-in-place orders required to combat it. All of a sudden, the economy started shedding around a million jobs a day. By the end of April 2020, even government economists were predicting 17 percent unemployment, and that wasn’t even the worst-case scenario. The economy may shrink by up to 30 percent in the second quarter of 2020, they said; another common measure of a depression is a 10 percent-plus contraction. And if these statistics were too hard to process, we also had long lines at food banks to rival any Depression-era breadline photograph.

But enough about us. Let’s talk about you. Will the 22nd century have learned from our mistakes? Will you look back at the unemployment crisis of the 2020s and shudder, grateful in the knowledge that it can never happen again? Will you, in short, have instituted a true, guaranteed, Universal Basic Income for every citizen?

That future seems much more likely all of a sudden. If there is one silver lining of the coronavirus crisis, it is this: UBI is well and truly on the agenda. At the beginning of the year it was a fringe idea that one U.S. presidential candidate made the focus of his campaign. Now the House of Representatives’ finance committee has suggested paying every American $2,000 a month for the duration of the crisis and a year after. As I write this, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — a cautious progressive at the best of times — announced that UBI is “worthy of attention… we may have to think in terms of some different ways to put money in people’s pockets.”

Life, and the basic income needed to live it, comes at you fast.