https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/netherlands-joins-switzerland-will-reopen-schools-based-findings-children-not-risk-coronavirus-not-carriers/

As reported previously Switzerland removed restrictions on grandparents from hugging their young grandchildren after studies found that young grandchildren do not transmit the disease and are at less risk for serious health issues due to the coronavirus.

A new study from Australia found that children are unlikely to transmit Covid-19 between each other or to adults.

Via Dr. Andrew Bostom.

Data (& sanity)-inspired covid19 social policy from Switzerland: Swiss grandparents told they “can now hug their (young, <10 y/o) grandkids… many grandparents “live to see their grandkids, it’s important for their mental well-being” https://t.co/BWJaQ6G22R pic.twitter.com/dMze6O6aAV — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) April 28, 2020

TRENDING: De Blasio Threatens “Jewish Community” With Mass Arrests After Funeral Gathering

And now The Netherlands has joined Switzerland and is reopening their schools.

This comes after studies confirm childen are not at risk for the coronavirus and are not carriers.

The Dutch schools will reopen on May 11th.

Via Phil Kerpin.

The decision to reopen schools is based on a wide range of research which shows that young children are unlikely to pass on the virus or develop serious symptoms themselves, according to Jaap van Dissel, head of the public health institute RIVM. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) April 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

