As reported previously Switzerland removed restrictions on grandparents from hugging their young grandchildren after studies found that young grandchildren do not transmit the disease and are at less risk for serious health issues due to the coronavirus.

A new study from Australia found that children are unlikely to transmit Covid-19 between each other or to adults.

Via Dr. Andrew Bostom.

And now The Netherlands has joined Switzerland and is reopening their schools.
This comes after studies confirm childen are not at risk for the coronavirus and are not carriers.

The Dutch schools will reopen on May 11th.

Via Phil Kerpin.

