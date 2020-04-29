https://www.theblaze.com/news/pro-abortion-groups-no-comment-tara-reade

You may recall that during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, pro-abortion groups were extremely vocal about believing all women and standing with victims of alleged sexual abuse. They generated graphics, disseminated them on social media, and encouraged their members and donors to call their representatives to express their support for Christine Blasey Ford and even the far less credible accusers like Julie Swetnick.

You may have also noticed that those same groups have been, shall we say, strangely silent about Tara Reade, the former Joe Biden staffer who has accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

Perhaps that’s because the pro-Democrat media has almost completely ignored the allegations, and groups like Emily’s List feel safe ignoring them and refusing comment from right-leaning outlets.

Well, at least one left-leaning outlet, the Daily Beast, felt it was worthwhile to reach out to comment to these groups, and what they found was, well, not very surprising.

After contacting 10 different groups, including Emily’s List, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and the National Organization for Women, the Daily Beast was not able to get a statement or comment from a single one of these groups.

According to the Daily Beast, some of the organizations simply didn’t answer their “detailed request for comment.” Other organizations “replied and did not provide a statement,” indicating that they clearly saw the request for comment and just didn’t want to give one.

To its credit, the Daily Beast illustrated the ludicrous lengths some of the groups went to in order to avoid giving comment: “One prominent women’s political group cited a scheduling conflict and asked to be kept ‘in mind for other opportunities!’ When pressed if the following day would work better, an associate said it would not, citing another scheduling conflict.”

Of course, some users on Twitter were quick to point out that these exact same organizations were decidedly less reticent when Brett Kavanaugh was accused, on substantially flimsier evidence, of misconduct dating back to his high school days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

