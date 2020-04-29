http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Sw-B22U2msw/mass-jewish-gathering-in-ny-leads-de-blasio-to-attack-jews-on-twitter-626292
A second tweet followed immediately afterward: “My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed. I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period.”
The head of the Anti-Defamation League sounded a similar note. “Hey @NYCMayor, there are 1mil+ Jewish people in #NYC,” CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted. “The few who don’t social distance should be called out — but generalizing against the whole population is outrageous especially when so many are scapegoating Jews. This erodes the very unity our city needs now more than ever.”
And some of de Blasio’s detractors on the political right used the tweet as an opportunity to score points against him. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and FOX News commentator Laura Ingraham were among the national figures who criticized the progressive mayor’s message.