Whether you shop in store, use curbside pick-up, or swear by delivery, here are some pro tips consumer reports say can help.

If you still prefer to go into the store, you’ve noticed a lot of changes due to social distancing. Here’s how to make the most of your trip. Pinpoint the best hours—according to the CEO of Retail Aware, the best time to avoid people is Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

Map out your route, this makes shopping fast and efficient. Try small shops or pharmacies—they could be less picked over for essentials.

Customers wear face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus as they line up to enter a Costco in Wheaton, Maryland, on April 16, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Depending on where you live, getting a delivery time slot could be the biggest hurdle. Double up and use two services, filling your online cart in both, and see which one can deliver first.

Check back often for delivery slots. Organize your list, this can make it easier .

Tip well—this can make or break the quality of service since most of these apps have you tip upfront.

Want the best of both worlds? Try curbside pick-up!

Consumer reports says you’ll want to follow the same tips in order to get a time slot.

But you can also branch out and try reaching out to distributors and ask if they are selling directly to customers since many restaurants are doing less business.

