Joe Grogan, President Donald Trump’s chief of domestic policy, will be leaving the administration next month, a White House official said on Wednesday night.

He becomes the latest official to depart following the arrival of Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who has heightened tensions at the White House with a series of abrupt staff changes.

Grogan, whose resignation was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal, was considered an ally of Meadows’ predecessor, Mick Mulvaney. He previously worked at the White House Office of Management and Budget when it was led by Mulvaney.

During the George W. Bush administration, Grogan was a policy adviser at the Food and Drug Administration, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was also a lobbyist for the pharmaceutical industry, including for Gilead Sciences Inc.

Meadows began his tenure by ousting a top legislative liaison, then replacing the White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham.

It is typical for chiefs of staff to make changes and hire familiar faces upon entering the White House, but the turnover has been more frequent under Trump because he is on his fourth chief in less than four full years as president.

