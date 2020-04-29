https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-is-trouncing-biden-in-voter-enthusiasm

President Trump is leading former Vice President Joe Biden by double digits in voter enthusiasm.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has consistently beaten Trump in national polling and continues to outperform the incumbent by about six percentage points, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average. Despite Biden’s polling numbers, Trump’s voters remain much more excited about reelecting Trump than Biden’s are about beating the president.

When voters were asked how excited they are to vote for their favored candidate, 64% of Trump voters answered that they are “extremely” or “very” excited to cast their ballot for the president. Biden voters measured considerably less enthusiasm with just 45% falling within the same categories, according to an Emerson College poll released on Tuesday.

Voters from both camps generally believe that Trump will win in November. According to Emerson, 57% of voters believe Trump will win reelection in November versus just 43% of voters who think Biden will hold the office next year.

“While Trump is struggling to handle the coronavirus epidemic, it appears Biden has his own image issues with voters and may need help from former President Obama on the campaign trail to try and transfer the positive image voters have of Obama to Biden,” said Spencer Kimball, Director of Emerson College Polling.

Any chance of Obama joining Biden on the campaign trail in the short term was dropped to nil with the outbreak of the coronavirus. Large campaign events may not take place for the rest of the year unless an effective treatment for the virus can be found before November, an unlikely scenario. Most states are still under strict stay-at-home orders, and while some have begun easing up on emergency regulations, most of the United States remains largely confined amid the pandemic.

Biden’s campaigning has been limited to virtual appearances from a studio in the basement of his house in Delaware. His fundraising, while it hit a campaign high in March, remains well behind the Trump campaign’s war chest, which has been growing since soon after the president took office.

Biden has secured a host of high-profile endorsements now that he is the only candidate left running in the Democratic primary since Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) dropped out. A number of endorsements, such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA), have come in the past few days as a scandal has started to build in the media around Biden.

Tara Reade, who reportedly worked for Biden as a Senate staffer in the 1990s, has accused the former vice president of sexually assaulting her in 1993. While she lacks corroborating evidence of the act, she has pulled together corroborating evidence of the accusation. Reade’s former neighbor, Lynda LaCasse, said Tuesday that Reade told her of the incident with Biden a few years after it happened in 1995 or 1996. Last week, an August 1993 video surfaced purporting to show Reade’s mother, now deceased, calling into Larry King’s show on CNN to ask the host about a problem her daughter had while working for a “prominent senator.”

