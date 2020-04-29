https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/495393-trump-says-china-will-do-anything-they-can-to-keep-him-from-being

President TrumpDonald John TrumpMeat and poultry industry groups applaud Trump for keeping processing plants open FBI releases documents showing Roger Stone, Julian Assange communications Approval for Trump’s handling of coronavirus drops 10 points: poll MORE said Wednesday that he thinks China is trying to keep him from getting reelected this year.

“China will do anything they can to have me lose this race,” Trump said in an interview with Reuters.

He told the newswire that Beijing wants former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenApproval for Trump’s handling of coronavirus drops 10 points: poll Yang sues over New York canceling Democratic primary Amash launches exploratory committee for Libertarian presidential run MORE, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, to win in November to ease pressure that Trump has placed on China over trade and other issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re constantly using public relations to try to make it like they’re innocent parties,” Trump said of Chinese officials.

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign was not immediately available for comment.

Trump also said that he thinks China should have been more active in letting the world know about the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, sooner.

Asked if he would consider using tariffs or debt write-offs for China, Trump said “there are many things I can do,” but did not offer specifics, according to Reuters.

“We’re looking for what happened,” he added of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump has faced his own criticism over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic; Reuters noted that a Reuter/Ipsos poll conducted this week found that just 43 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.

A separate Emerson College poll released Tuesday found Trump’s approval rating for his handling of the crisis dropped 10 points this month down to 39 percent.

Across the U.S. more than 1 million COVID-19 cases and 60,967 deaths have been reported, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

