https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-ad-democratic-governors-praise

The reelection campaign for President Donald Trump is launching a new digital ad featuring Democratic governors praising the president for his response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The ad uses clips from Democratic governors Gavin Newsom (Calif.), Andrew Cuomo (N.Y.). Phil Murphy (N.J.), and Michelle Lujan Grisham (N.M.) and will target swing voters in 17 states, including Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, according to CNN.

“His team is on it,” Cuomo is seen saying in the ad as inspirational music plays in the background. “I know a team when they are on it, and I know a team when they are not on it. His team is on it.”

Newsom even uses one of Trump’s campaign slogans in a clip featured in the ad: “So, conversation, commitment; promise made, promise kept,” the California governor is shown saying.



Coronavirus Response: Promise Made, Promise Kept



youtu.be



“These were just extraordinary efforts and acts of mobilization and the federal government stepped up,” Cuomo said in another clip. “We needed help and they were there.”

The ad comes as the president faces continued criticism from Democratic lawmakers and members of the mainstream media for his response to the coronavirus pandemic. Yet, as is apparent from the video clips showcased in the ad, some of the most important left-wing political figures amid the pandemic have not always shared that criticism.

As the outbreak ramped up in America, the federal government appeared to be more than up to the task, according to those governors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

