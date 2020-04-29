https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-sex/2020/04/29/id/965317

The Washington Post’s editorial board on Wednesday urged former Vice President Joe Biden, now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, to address allegations of a 1993 sexual assault leveled by former aide Tara Reade. The influential D.C. paper also called on Biden to release documents relating to his Senate career in the interest of transparency.

The board said there are “no clear conclusions” regarding the accuracy of Reade’s account. but said greater clarity may lie within a trove of boxed and digitized senatorial records donated to the University of Delaware in 2012. Those docs could, for instance, confirm if a complaint was filed by Reade.

Examining the documents, the editorial board wrote, would demonstrate “a desire for the public to know all that’s able to be known, which ought to be in everyone’s interest.”

Biden has not directly addressed Reade’s allegations. His campaign has stated “this never happened.” The paper’s editorial board said he should address the allegations personally.

Biden allies and potential running mates have stood by Biden, pointing to his long record of championing women’s issues. In some cases, they’ve also pointed to a recent New York Times investigation as evidence that the claim had been checked and discredited. However, that paper itself has said its reporting made no definitive conclusion on the matter.

