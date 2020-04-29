https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-joe-biden-appears-to-fall-asleep-during-hillary-endorsement-don-jr-says

During a virtual town hall event on Tuesday, former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared to doze off during former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s endorsement speech.

“The livestreamed event was designed to highlight Mrs. Clinton’s endorsement of Mr. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee,” The Washington Times reported. “During the event, Mr. Biden frequently cast his gaze down as if consulting notes. But at one point, Mr. Biden closed his eyes, put his head down, and remained motionless for some 15 seconds or more, video of the event shows. Eventually, the 77-year-old candidate appeared to be startled awake, and he jerked his head up, eyes blinking.”

“OMG!” wrote eldest Trump son Donald Trump Jr., captioning the video clip. “Looks like Biden fell asleep during Crooked’s rant endorsement.”

“He’s truly the gift that keeps on giving,” Don Jr. added.

WATCH:

OMG! Looks like Biden fell asleep during Crooked’s rant endorsement. He’s truly the gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/BE1JZJ9yck — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 29, 2020

Fox News host Sean Hannity posted the clip to Twitter, as well.

“Sleepy Uncle Joe appears to doze off as Hillary speaks during virtual Town Hall,” he captioned the post.

President Donald Trump has long-branded Mr. Biden “Sleepy Joe,” highlighting his supposed low energy.

💤Sleepy Uncle Joe appears to doze off as Hillary speaks during virtual Town Hall 💤 pic.twitter.com/u8Llwgk9eh — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 29, 2020

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, ever the good sport, came to Biden’s defense with a jab to Clinton.

“Can you think of a better time for a nap?” he jokingly asked.

Can you think of a better time for a nap? https://t.co/CJvY3RTeEa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 29, 2020

The Biden campaign dubbed the event, “Women’s Town Hall on Covid-19.”

Ironically, Biden has recently landed himself in hot water over an allegation of sexual assault from former staffer Alexandra Tara Reade.

Reade publicly claimed last month that Biden sexually assaulted her back in 1993 when she worked as an aide in his Senate office, adding that she was allegedly fired when she considered going to authorities to report the then-senator’s behavior.

“I handed [Biden] the [gym bag]. He greeted me. He remembered my name. And then we were alone,” Reade outlined her allegation against Biden on a progressive podcast that aired last week. “It was the strangest thing. There was no like exchange really. He just had me up against the wall. I was wearing like a skirt, a business skirt. I wasn’t wearing stockings. It was kind of a hot day that day, and I was wearing heels…I remember I was wearing a blouse, and he just had me up against the wall. And the wall was cold. It happened all at once…his hands were on me and underneath my clothes. Yeah, and he went down my skirt but then up inside it, and he penetrated me with his fingers, and he was kissing me at the same time, and he was saying something to me. He said several things. I can’t remember everything he said.”

Reade has since produced corroboration for her accusation, citing a woman she says is her mother calling into “Larry King Live” and vaguely detailing an “issue” her daughter was having with a then-senator. Two others have come forward to corroborate elements of Reade’s allegations, too, including a former neighbor and a former colleague, according to a report from Business Insider

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a subscriber.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

