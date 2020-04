http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WfGR98IzR2A/

President Donald Trump on Wednesday will host a roundtable with industry executives on the plan for opening up America again, during the fight to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. EST.

The president and his team continue working to fight to stop the spread of the virus and to support Americans suffering the economic effects of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook