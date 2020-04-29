https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/face-mask

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says I am to wear a mask to prevent others from getting COVID-19, not to stop myself from becoming infected. Also, you are to wear a mask for my safety, so I do not become infected.

Question: Whom is the mask supposed to be protecting?

Let me put it a different way: If I can still get the virus from you while wearing the mask, then how will my mask save you from me?

Steven Crowder has covered this topic extensively over the last month. Here are the facts:

Use promo code QUARANTINE to save $30 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

