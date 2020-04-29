https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-trump-campaign-posts-special-video-message-from-hillary-to-biden-accuser

On Tuesday, Trump War Room, a Trump campaign Twitter account, posted a video of twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton saying all sexual assault accusers have a right to be heard and believed.

The account posted the 2016 video tongue-in-cheek on Tuesday as a “breaking” message from Hillary to former Biden staffer Alexandra Tara Reade, who’s accused the former VP of sexual assault.

“BREAKING: [Hillary Clinton] releases special video message to Tara Reade regarding her sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden: ‘You have a right to be heard and you have a right to be believed,’” the caption reads.

“I want to send a message to every survivor of sexual assault,” Hillary says in the video clip. “Don’t let anyone silence your voice.”

“You have a right to be heard and you have a right to be believed,” the former secretary of state adds. “We’re with you.”

As previously highlighted by The Daily Wire, Reade publicly claimed last month. on a progressive podcast. that Biden sexually assaulted her back in 1993 when she worked as an aide in his Senate office, adding that she was allegedly fired when she considered going to authorities to report the then-senator’s behavior.

“I handed [Biden] the [gym bag]. He greeted me. He remembered my name. And then we were alone,” Reade outlined. “It was the strangest thing. There was no like exchange really. He just had me up against the wall. I was wearing like a skirt, a business skirt. I wasn’t wearing stockings. It was kind of a hot day that day, and I was wearing heels…I remember I was wearing a blouse, and he just had me up against the wall. And the wall was cold. It happened all at once…his hands were on me and underneath my clothes. Yeah, and he went down my skirt but then up inside it, and he penetrated me with his fingers, and he was kissing me at the same time, and he was saying something to me. He said several things. I can’t remember everything he said.”

The accuser has since produced some corroboration for her accusation, citing a woman she says is her mother calling into “Larry King Live” and vaguely detailing an “issue” her daughter was having with a then-senator. Moreover, two others, a former neighbor and colleague, have come forward to corroborate elements of Reade’s allegations, according to a report from Business Insider.

Despite the allegation against Biden, Hillary officially endorsed the former VP on Tuesday during a virtual town hall event.

Hillary has been known for her inconsistency regarding accusations of sexual assault, dating back to the 1990s with allegations surrounding her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Most recently, Mrs. Clinton said in 2018 that Brett Kavanaugh accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford deserved the benefit of the doubt in her uncorroborated accusation. As for Ms. Reade, it seems, Hillary has gone a different direction.

