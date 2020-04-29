http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/xchSIGmuLSs/what-gives-in-the-flynn-case-4.php

What we have here is failure to communicate. When Sidney Powell took over the representation of General Flynn from his attorneys at Covington & Burling, the Covington firm omitted to turn over an additional 17,500 pages it has now found in its Flynn file. Undercover Huber picks up the story in the linked tweets below.

Here’s the cover page of the filing pic.twitter.com/bNOMbu3SvD — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 28, 2020

🚨 Major error here: “in some instances”, when searching for documents to turn over to Powell, Covington ran email searches based on the United States v Rafiekian case, NOT Flynn’s own case. Er guys, Flynn wasn’t even a party to that case, just a potential cooperating witness… pic.twitter.com/Lw6vp7WVf8 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 28, 2020

“This term paper gets an F”, please try againhttps://t.co/kcbiaVxTXZ https://t.co/0ydPgdwOvP — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 28, 2020

Sidney Powell discussed recent developments in the case in the interview with Lou Dobbs below.

POWELL: Documents turned over by Barr appointee US Attorney Jensen potentially available publicly tomorrow or shortly after (after redaction to protect “the guilty”); also 6,800 docs is 17,500+ pages of new info https://t.co/XtTFOIcuOT https://t.co/nQr3pqDkIt — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 28, 2020

