https://www.theblaze.com/rubin-report/where-did-the-stimulus-money-go

In the latest episode of “The Rubin Report,” BlazeTV host Dave Rubin talked to Glenn Beck about the financial problems the U.S. government has created in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glenn discussed how the government enforced shutdown will destroy countless jobs and small businesses, and showed how the stimulus bill and paycheck protection plan will not be enough to make up for the damage to our economy. Many Americans will be worse off as more taxpayer funds are funneled away from the people who really need help.

“What we’ve done is, we’ve taken $7,500 from every American, or $16,500 from every taxpayer … and then given some of those taxpayers a check for $1,200,” Glenn said. “We’ve taken $2.5 trillion dollars and only given $355 billion to small businesses. Where’s the rest going?”

Watch the video below to catch more of the conversation:



Why The Stimulus Bill Won’t Fix The Damage Of Lockdown (Pt. 1)| Glenn Beck | POLITICS | Rubin Report



youtu.be



In response to the COVID-19 crisis, BlazeTV is offering our BIGGEST discount ever! Get $30 off your subscription when you use promo code DAVE.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

Looking for smart and honest conversations about current events, political news and the culture war? On “The Rubin Report,” comedian Dave Rubin engages the ideas of some of society’s most interesting thought leaders, authors, and politicians. Subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

