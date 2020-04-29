http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xmjg31fr9g4/

YouTube has released a statement on its decision to censor a video of two doctors in Bakersfield, California, making the case for an end to Chinese virus lockdowns.

In a statement provided to 23ABC, the local Bakersfield news station that uploaded censored video, the Google-owned platform said:

We quickly remove flagged content that violate our Community Guidelines, including content that explicitly disputes the efficacy of local healthy authority recommended guidance on social distancing that may lead others to act against that guidance. However, content that provides sufficient educational, documentary, scientific or artistic (EDSA) context is allowed — for example, news coverage of this interview with additional context. From the very beginning of the pandemic, we’ve had clear policies against COVID-19 misinformation and are committed to continue providing timely and helpful information at this critical time.

YouTube has used the pandemic to increase its censorship and control over the flow of news. It recently introduced “fact check” labels next to videos, and its CEO has warned that any information that contradicts World Health Organization guidelines will be removed from the platform. Over the weekend, the platform took down a video explaining UV light treatment from a life sciences company that has partnered with Cedars-Sinai hospital in L.A.

The video of the Bakersfield doctors’ press conference can still be found on other video-hosting platforms, and the first part remains hosted on other YouTube channels.

Arguing that the Chinese virus has proven less deadly than previously believed, the doctors argued for a speedy reopening of the country.

“We have 39.5 million people, if we just take a basic calculation and extrapolate that out, that equates to about 4.7 million cases throughout the state of California,” said Dr. Erickson. “Which means this thing is widespread, that’s the good news. We’ve seen 1,227 deaths in the state of California with a possible incidents or prevalence of 4.7 million. That means you have a 0.03 chance of dying from COVID-19 in the state of California.”

