https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/zoom-sued-pole-dancing-instructor-classes-hacked-uninvited-men/

(FOX BUSINESS) — A Texas-based burlesque and pole dancing instructor has sued Zoom Video Communications Inc claiming “uninvited men” joined her live-video classes, causing her to have to cancel some sessions and even lose clients, court papers show.

Stacey Simins owns and runs a dance studio in Austin and began using Zoom to teach classes in March 2020, in response to the state’s shelter-in-place order prompted by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the lawsuit states.

She purchased a “Pro account,” and “expected Zoom to be private and secure,” but soon learned her privacy settings could be breached.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

