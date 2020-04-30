https://www.dailywire.com/news/after-metoo-movement-founder-says-biden-can-still-be-electable-rose-mcgowan-denounces-democratic-party

A day after the woman who is widely recognized as the founder of the #MeToo movement said that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden could still be “electable” despite the increasingly credible sexual assault allegation against him, actress and feminist activist Rose McGowan issued a series of statements on social media disavowing the Democratic Party amid its blatant double standard on “believing all women.”

“Republicans have always been painted as the bad guys, and I’ve always seen them more as a cult, but now I realize so are the Democrats and the media. Macro and micro,” McGowan wrote in an emotional statement Wednesday, which followed her call Monday for “creep” Biden to drop out of the race. “This is deeper than a cover-up.” (Full statement below.)

Her statement followed a very different statement related to Biden by Tarana Burke, the primary activist behind #MeToo, who admitted in a series of tweets on Tuesday that “the inconvenient truth is that this story is impacting us differently because it hits at the heart of one of the most important elections of our lifetime.”

“There are no perfect survivors,” wrote Burke. “And no one, especially a presidential candidate, is beyond reproach. So where does that leave us?”

While “the defense of Joe Biden shouldn’t rest on whether or not he’s a ‘good guy’ or ‘our only hope,’” she wrote, “he could demonstrate what it looks like to be both accountable and electable.”

Like Burke, McGowan is one of the original voices of the #MeToo movement whose allegations against disgraced movie mogul and high-powered Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein ushered in the “believe all women” mantra widely embraced by Democratic politicians and activists. As her fellow actress/activist Alyssa Milano has continued to defend Biden despite mounting evidence backing aspects of his former Senate staffer Tara Reade’s claims that he sexually assaulted her in 1993, McGowan has called out the personal hypocrisy. On Wednesday, she denounced the Democratic Party as a whole.

“I used to be a proud Democrat,” she wrote (formatting adjusted). “I used to be a proud American. I would have died for this damned country and its ideals. I was raised to be a proud Democrat. When my youngest brother graduated as a fighter pilot at the Air Force Academy, I wore a Vote John Kerry pin (LOL), got into verbal altercations with big men who were mad I was a Democrat. They were twice my size and I had to listen to [George W. Bush] give the keynote address and John Ashcroft sing his terrible eagle song. I lost count of GWB saying ‘terrorism’ at 47 because that’s what cult leaders do and it gets boring.”

“All because I thought democracy meant was I had a right to choose those who lined up with my value system. But what if there’s none?” she continued. “And I was always told it was the Democratic Party that were the good guys, that our papers were The New York Times and The Washington Post, and we as a family loved listening to ‘All Things Considered’ and we’d talk about how much we loved Ira Glass’s voice.”

“But now I know too much,” she continued. “And I feel really quite a sense of loss tonight. I’m not a cynical person, but America g*ddamn,” she wrote. “Republicans have always been painted as the bad guys, and I’ve always seen them more as a cult, but now I realize so are the Democrats and the media. Macro and micro.”

“This is deeper than a cover-up,” she concluded. “And I’m sad because there’s death around all corners and shadows in the daytime. It hurts.”

McGowan’s post below:

I’m really sad, and I’m really tired. I normally share thoughts, but tonight it’s emotion. pic.twitter.com/mhtaoW6dTd — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 29, 2020

