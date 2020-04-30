https://www.dailywire.com/news/after-new-revelations-on-biden-sexual-assault-allegations-media-grill-trump

Ironically, considering former Vice President Joe Biden has been deafeningly silent regarding the sexual assault allegations made against him by former staffer Tara Reade, and the mainstream media has avoided pursuing the issue so much that when one MSNBC anchor brought up the issue on Wednesday and mentioned new evidence he was pilloried by leftists for doing so, the media finally mustered the gumption to ask someone else about the Biden allegations: President Trump.

On Thursday, a woman reporter asked Trump at his coronavirus press conference about Biden, and when she did, it was prefaced not by any negativity toward Biden, but rather the Trump camp, as she asked, ‘Regarding Joe Biden, your campaign and surrogates going after him pretty hard with these allegations from Tara Reade. What do you say to Joe Biden?”

Trump answered, “I don’t think so; I don’t think they’re going after him hard with regard to Tara Reade.”

The reporter persisted, “Well, what do you think of the allegations and what do you say to Joe Biden?”

Trump responded by referencing another man who had sexual assault charges made against him, prompting the mainstream media to pursue him with a vengeance, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh:

I don’t know anything about it; I don’t know exactly; I think he should respond; it could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations; I’ve been falsely charged numerous times, and there is such a thing. If you look at Brett Kavanaugh, this is an outstanding man; he was falsely charged. What happened with him was an absolute disgrace to our country, and I guess three of the four women have now admitted that, and of the fourth, give me a break. I mean, take a look: 36 years. That is, look, this is a fine man. I saw a man suffering so unfairly; I’m talking about Brett Kavanaugh. But I don’t know. I can’t speak for Biden; I can only say that I think he should respond. I think he should answer them.

As Howard Kurtz pointed out on Fox News on Thursday, “It took nearly three weeks for The New York Times, followed by The Washington Post, to report the accusations by Tara Reade that her Senate boss had sexually assaulted her back in 1993. Even then, in an environment dominated by the coronavirus, there was little follow-up, with CNN and some other networks not even deigning to mention the allegations on air.” Fox News added, “No journalist has yet asked Biden about the allegations, but some of the women on his short list of possible running mates–including Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar–have tried to finesse the question.”

Newsweek reported over the weekend, “Joe Biden’s critics are blasting CNN for failing to uncover archival footage that they say would help corroborate Tara Reade’s allegations that the former vice president sexually assaulted her in 1993 … The long-forgotten CNN clip was uncovered by The Intercept Friday, prompting Biden’s critics — particularly those in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party–to double down on their accusations that so-called mainstream media outlets are burying Reade’s allegations to protect the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

President Trump is asked about sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden: “Well I think he should respond…” pic.twitter.com/BhFKro44lk — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 30, 2020

he Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

