Actress and activist Alyssa Milano was afforded the opportunity to write a guest column at Deadline.com. The topic is the allegations by Tara Reade against Joe Biden. The title is Living in the Gray as a Woman. As the title implies, her opinion is that supporting Biden falls within a gray area for women like her. John wrote about this earlier. Here’s my take on Alyssa’s cowardly hypocrisy.

As this election year’s alleged sexual assault story has unfolded, women (mostly conservative) who supported Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court have been gobsmacked by the sheer hypocrisy playing out on the left. The hypocrisy isn’t anything new, of course, there’s always been a double standard when it comes to the behavior of conservatives versus liberals but it usually doesn’t play out so prominently. That is if the Reade story is even covered. Mostly it is being ignored. The word hypocrisy can’t be said enough.

Alyssa Milano endorsed her pal Joe Biden for president. When the allegations from Tara Reade surfaced, Milano feigned some support for the woman but kept her endorsement intact. Even after more people came out with their recollections of Tara’s story, she remains in Biden’s camp.

“I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden,” Milano tweeted on Tuesday. “I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara.”

She hears you, Tara, but she’s with Joe. It’s a gray area, you see. She runs through a laundry list of men who have behaved badly toward women and includes Brett Kavanaugh among them.

As an activist, it can be very easy to develop a black and white view of the world: things are clearly wrong or clearly right. Harvey Weinstein’s decades of rape were clearly wrong. Donald Trump’s alleged sexual assaults were clearly wrong. Brett Kavanaugh’s actions, told consistently over decades by his victim (and supported by her polygraph results), were clearly wrong. So were Matt Lauer’s, Bill Cosby’s and so many others. As we started holding politicians and business leaders and celebrities around the world accountable for their actions, it was easy to sort things into their respective buckets: this is wrong, this is right. Holding people accountable for their actions was not only right, it was just.

Let’s break this down – Harvey Weinstein raped and assaulted women in exchange for their jobs, of all the allegations against Trump, only E. Jean Carroll calls the interaction with him as rape, as far as I have read, and she decided not to press charges, Matt Lauer is reported to have had a rape door enabled by a button he pressed in his office to lock the door, and Bill Cosby drugged and raped women. Brett Kavanaugh was a high school party boy and a party-going frat boy in college. None of his alleged victims proved to be believable, including Christine Blasey-Ford. It is laughable that Alyssa Milano equates Kavanaugh to the others. There is no gray area here. The other men were trading on their celebrity, power, and business success while Brett Kavanaugh has zero such accusations as an adult in the real world.

Milano writes about complicity. She says women shouldn’t be regarded as complicit “when we don’t denounce them,” meaning men in general. Excuse me? How many times have I seen Melania Trump or Ivanka Trump or any other woman in Donald Trump’s orbit called complicit to whatever the grievance of the day is that day from his administration?

It’s not up to women to admonish or absolve perpetrators, or be regarded as complicit when we don’t denounce them. Nothing makes this clearer than the women who are still supporting Joe Biden even with these accusations. Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, Amy Klobuchar, Nancy Pelosi, and Elizabeth Warren have all endorsed Biden and like me, continue to support him. Because it’s an impossible choice.

Stating the obvious, Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar all see themselves as Biden’s vice-president. Hillary probably sees herself as a viable alternative should Biden not last through the convention. Pelosi wants whoever the Democrat candidate is to win and help Democrats down-ballot keep the House in Democrat control.

Then she offers up her advice to the candidate, acknowledging it is unsolicited advice.

The Biden campaign’s only statement said that he believes every woman should have the right to tell their story, and that the media is obligated to rigorously vet those claims. And of course, I agree. Now, nobody’s asked me, but if he did, I’d advise him to face the allegation head-on, answer every question, and admit any wrongdoing, and to be the example for all men who face these kinds of accusations whether founded or not.

I’m ok with answering questions and admitting wrongdoing but what does it look like for him to “be an example”? He’s already failed that test. He’s doing what every male politician has done since the beginning of time – he’s ignoring the charge and will only end up addressing it if he absolutely has to due to pressure from the media. So far the New York Times and Washington Post are making such rumblings but not enough for a new course of action from Team Biden. They still deny wrongdoing, painting Reade as a liar, as other Biden surrogates. It’s the old nuts and sluts defense from the days of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Alyssa Milano and other leftist women should just admit that the #MeToo movement has always been about liberal women and their scorn of powerful men. Reade is a Democrat, a former Biden staffer. Milano and other Democrat women will support Joe Biden no matter what happens, as long as he’s the candidate. The important thing is to oust President Trump.

Almost at the end of the piece, she says “It’s okay to be confused by the complexities progressive women face at every choice. It’s okay to feel like there is no right way out, just the best way available. It’s okay to look at the evidence and come to your own conclusion.” I’ll let the “complexities” of progressive women go but coming to our own conclusions is exactly what women who supported Brett Kavanaugh or Donald Trump did. We weren’t looking to a celebrity activist to advise us for approval.

Believe all women was always a ridiculous position to take. Victims deserve to be heard and those who abused them should be brought to justice. To assume all women are telling the truth is just as absurd as it is to assume all men tell the truth. Some people lie for whatever reason. And, when push comes to shove, Alyssa Milano fails miserably to stand up and walk the walk. Third-wave feminism is dead, killed off by overzealous quasi-feminists just like first wave and second-wave feminism. Good thing Tara Reade isn’t a conservative woman making claims against Joe Biden. Think of the canceling she’d be receiving at this point. It’s pretty easy to believe Tara, given Creepy Joe’s handy behavior with both children and women. Alyssa Milano should just take a seat now and stop pretending to be the leader of the #MeToo movement. It’s dead.

