Amazon has extended its work-from-home policy for thousands of corporate employees through Oct. 2 to keep workers safe and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“Employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so until at least Oct. 2,” the company says in an updated internal policy page, viewed by GeekWire on Thursday. “We will continue to evaluate the situation and update this page as needed.”

Zillow Group last week approved its remote work policy for the remainder of 2020.

“We are working through office reopening plans now and expect this to be a gradual process over many months,” a Zillow spokesperson said in a statement. “We want to make sure employees are supported and have the flexibility and visibility to manage their lives with work in these uncertain times.”

Microsoft in early April told employees to work from home “until further notice.”

“When local governments say it is O.K. to return to the office, and after we implement any unique government-issued requirements, Amazon will provide teams with options to gradually return to their office or to continue working from home,” the company said in a blog post.

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday extended the stay-at-home order past the May 4th expiration date “based on data and science.”

