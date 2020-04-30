http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/K7ougDpCe9Q/

Amazon (AMZN) reported first-quarter results late Thursday that beat Wall Street expectations on revenue but missed on earnings, as it expects to spend billions on coronavirus-related expenses. Amazon stock fell.

X

The e-commerce giant reported adjusted earnings of 5.01 per share on revenue of $75.5 billion. Wall Street expected earnings of $6.34 per share and revenue of $72.9 billion. The Amazon earnings report came after the market close.

Amazon stock dropped 5% to 2,345.75, during after-hours trading on the stock market today.

For the current quarter, Amazon expects revenue in the range of $75 billion to $81 billion. The midpoint of $78 billion matched Wall Street estimates. It expects operating income in the range of a $1.5 billion loss to a profit of $1.5 billion. That compares with an operating profit of $3.1 billion in the second quarter of 2019.

Amazon said the outlook was “subject to substantial uncertainty,” due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic. Analysts were expecting operating income of $4 billion in the second quarter.

Amazon Stock: ‘Not Thinking Small’

“If you’re a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we’re not thinking small,” Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said in written remarks.

Bezos went on to say: “Under normal circumstances, in this coming Q2, we’d expect to make some $4 billion or more in operating profit. But these aren’t normal circumstances. Instead, we expect to spend the entirety of that $4 billion, and perhaps a bit more, on Covid-related expenses getting products to customers and keeping employees safe.”

Revenue from its cloud-computing unit, Amazon Web Services, climbed 32% to $10.2 billion, meeting estimates. AWS reported operating income of $3.08 billion.

Amazon stock broke out of a cup base on April 14, shooting above a buy point of 2,186.05. The stock currently trades above the upper end of its buy range, which extends to 2,295.35.

As the coronavirus pandemic grips the nation, consumers are spending time and money working from home. They’re also shopping online in order to avoid crowds outdoors.

The resulting tidal wave of new demand for household and home office supplies has created bottlenecks and shortages. In order to fulfill spiking demand, Amazon said it recently completed previous plans to hire 100,000 additional workers and will add 75,000 workers on top of that.

Analyst Views On Amazon Stock

“Given how irreplaceable Amazon has proven to many during this crisis, we believe the company has an opportunity to expand wallet share with existing customers and shape the online habits of new users,” Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White said in a note to clients earlier this week.

“We believe Amazon and its dedicated employees will be elevated to hero status in the minds of many customers when this crisis is over, further strengthening Amazon’s brand.”

RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney, earlier this week said, “Industry datapoints clearly suggest that e-commerce has seen a surge in demand during the Covid-19 crisis.”

Please follow Brian Deagon on Twitter at @IBD_BDeagon for more on tech stocks, analysis and financial markets.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Is Amazon Stock A Buy Right Now? Here’s What Earnings, Charts Show

Which Stocks Are Showing Rising Relative Strength?

Check Out IBD’s New IBD Live Panel Discussion

Unlock Premium Stock Lists, Investing Tools And Analysis

Coronavirus Stock Market Crash Survival Guide

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

