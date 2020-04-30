https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-accuser-tara-reade-willing-to-testify-under-oath-about-sexual-assault-allegation

After a week of media speculation, as more and more evidence comes forward lending credibility to claims, Tara Reade has publicly stated her willingness to testify under oath regarding her sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Speaking with Fox News, Reade criticized the media and leaders of #MeToo for turning sexual harassment and assault into a partisan issue, demanding that people actually look into the veracity of her claims.

“Why have you made sexual assault and sexual harassment a partisan issue?” Reade said. “Why aren’t you looking at the veracity of my claim, looking at that I’m willing to go under oath, that I made a police report, that I worked for Joe Biden?”

“You should be able to have your voice heard without losing your career and losing your job. And that’s what your whole mission is about. Why do I not qualify for your mission?” she continued. “Why, because my perpetrator is the leading Democrat? Why does that exempt me from help?”

In March, Tara Reade claimed that then-Senator Joe Biden sexually assaulted her while she served as an aide in his Senate offices during the Clinton administration. She has since detailed her account in multiple interviews and filed a criminal complaint against the former vice president with the Washington, D.C., police department. A former neighbor of Reade and Reade’s brother have both publicly stated that Reade told them of the alleged assault in the 1990s. Recently surfaced evidence also suggests that Reade’s mother called into CNN’s Larry King in the 1990s to complain about a prominent senator with whom her daughter had “problems.”

Tara Reade has largely been shunned by the leaders of #MeToo and Time’s Up. This past January, Reade even sought out the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund to aid her with the PR and legal costs before going public with her claims against Joe Biden. The organization declined to help, arguing that it could affect their 501(c)(3) status due to Biden being a politician currently running for office. Time’s Up is also a client of SKDKnickerbocker, a public relations firm “whose managing director, Anita Dunn, is the top adviser to Biden’s presidential campaign,” according to The Intercept.

Earlier this week, #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke even went as far to say that the former vice president could be “accountable and electable.” Actress Alyssa Milano, a prominent #MeToo activist who believed Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, wrote in a lengthy op-ed on Wednesday that she still supports Biden despite the allegation against him.

On the subject of Alyssa Milano essentially abandoning her in this moment of need, Tara Reade said that the actress has “hijacked” her narrative to make it about herself.

“I think we need to compare how she responded to Brett Kavanaugh… quite different than the talking points she [used] regarding Joe Biden,” Reade told Fox News. “She never reached out to me. I don’t really want to amplify her voice because I feel like she hijacked my narrative for a while and framed it about herself… she knows nothing about it.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

