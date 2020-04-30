https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donors-elizabeth-warren-democrat-running-mate/2020/04/30/id/965482

Donors are pressuring Joe Biden against picking Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as a running mate, saying it would cost him the election.

Biden has been fielding advice from business donors on his vice presidential pick, sources told CNBC and they are advising against Warren, even as a centrist Biden attempts to appeal to the progressive lane Warren occupies in the Democratic Party.

“I think a lot of the donor base, on board and coming, would prefer almost anyone but Elizabeth,” a longtime Biden fundraiser told CNBC. “I don’t see him choosing her for veep.”

A Democratic donor who backed others before Biden said Warren would be a losing ticket. Also, it might be a campaign side-show against President Donald Trump – not to mention flip a Senate seat because Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker could nominate a Republican to the vacancy.

“She would be horrible,” a Wall Street executive told CNBC. “He would lose the election.”

Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rated more highly with donors as a running mate.

It is of little surprise a Wall Street executive would prefer anyone to Warren. She has been working against Wall Street and big-money donors her entire political life.

But some donors even suggested they would back Trump in that event, sources told CNBC.

“Look, you know Wall Street is – they’re good folks,” Biden said, per the report. “But guess what? They didn’t build America. Ordinary Americans, middle class built America.”

Even picking a running mate is a point of contention for donors, who want Biden to focus on contrasting his leadership with that of Trump’s during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report.

“My private advice to him is that he doesn’t have to make that choice now: Go out and speak to the people who are voting for you,” a Biden donor, Bernard Schwartz, told CNBC.

“The vice president is not the important choice for you.”

