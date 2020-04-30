https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-faces-tara-reade-question-before-biden-does

President Donald Trump took a question about the sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden on Thursday and social media did not let the double standard go unnoticed.

While Biden has not been forced to face the allegations in 19 interviews since the accusations surfaced, the president replied to the question at the daily coronavirus task force media briefing.

“Follow up regarding Joe Biden,” asked Kyra Phillips of ABC News. “Your campaign and your surrogates going after him very hard with regard to these allegations from Tara Reade. What do you say to Joe Biden?”

“I don’t think so, I don’t think they’re going after him very hard with regard to Tara Reade,” responded the president.

“What do you say to Joe Biden?” she replied.

“I don’t know anything about it, I don’t know exactly, I think he should respond. You know,” Trump answered.

“So. Could be false accusations,” he continued. “I know all about false accusations I’ve been falsely charged numerous times, and there is such a thing.”

“Falsely accused?” she asked.

“If you look at Brett Kavanaugh, there’s an outstanding man. He was falsely charged,” said Trump. “What happened to him was an absolute disgrace to our country.”

A media double standard

Critics of the media and allies of the president noted the double standard of having the president questioned about the accusations before any media figure asked Joe Biden about the allegations leveled against him.

Former Trump admin member Sean Spicer responded, “to be clear, the media has now officially asked Trump more questions about Biden than they’ve asked Biden about Biden.”

“Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders have now both been asked about whether Tara Reade was sexually assaulted in 1993 before Joe Biden,” said Joe Simonson of the Washington Examiner.

“And with that question from @ABC’s @KyraPhillips, Trump has been asked about Tara Reade more times than Joe Biden,” remarked Curtis Houck of Newsbusters.

Joe Biden reportedly will finally answer questions about the Reade accusations on “Morning Joe” on Friday morning.

Here’s the video of Trump taking the question:

