https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-sent-operatives-to-university-to-go-through-his-records-refuses-to-release-them

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden has reportedly sent campaign operatives to the University of Delaware to go through his Senate records after he was accused by former staffer Tara Reade of sexual assault.

“Reade says she believes that Biden’s senatorial papers, which are housed at the University of Delaware, may contain notes and other personnel records supporting some of her claims,” Business Insider reported. “Biden is refusing to allow public access to his senatorial archives, even though it may contain records that could shed light on Reade’s accusations — and even as his own campaign operatives have themselves accessed the papers in the past year.”

The Biden campaign has said that it is the job of journalists to vet the credibility of allegations, yet it refuses to let journalists go through his Senate records.

Business Insider added, “Andrea Boyle Tippett, a spokeswoman for the University of Delaware, confirmed to Insider that individuals from the campaign have accessed the collection since Biden announced his presidential campaign in the spring of 2019.”

It was not clear from Business Insider’s report when exactly that Biden campaign operatives visited the university, which has been closed since mid-March. It’s worth noting that Reade spoke with the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) in January about receiving help from the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

The Intercept reported:

By February, she learned from a new conversation with Time’s Up, which also involved Director Sharyn Tejani, that no assistance could be provided because the person she was accusing, Biden, was a candidate for federal office, and assisting a case against him could jeopardize the organization’s nonprofit status.

A “source” told CNN on Thursday night that there were no “personnel papers” at the University of Delaware.

The source said, “The University of Delaware files are his personal papers, and personnel records are in the National Archives.”

Reade first accused Biden in April 2019 of having inappropriately touched her while she worked for him as a staffer in 1993.

“He used to put his hand on my shoulder and run his finger up my neck,” Reade said. “I would just kind of freeze and wait for him to stop doing that.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

