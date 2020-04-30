https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-to-break-silence-on-staffers-sexual-assault-claims-on-friday-morning

Joe Biden will break his extended silence on a sexual assault accusation from a former Senate staffer Friday morning on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Tara Reade said during a podcast in March that Biden pinned her against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers without her consent in 1993. She was 29 at the time, Biden was 51.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name, and then we were alone. It was the strangest thing,” Reade said. “There was no like, exchange really. He just had me up against the wall.”

“It happened all at once,” she said. “His hands were on me and underneath my clothes, and he went down my skirt and then up inside it, and he penetrated me with his fingers and he was kissing me at the same time and he was saying something to me.”

“I remember him saying first, like, as he was doing it, ‘Do you wanna go somewhere else?’ And then him saying to me when I pulled away, he got finished doing what he was doing and I kind of pulled back and he said, ‘Come on, man. I heard you liked me,’” Reade continued.

More evidence that Reade had told people about the alleged incident shortly after it happened emerged last week when a video clip from 1993 surfaced in which Reade’s mother can allegedly be heard on a call to CNN’s “Larry King Show” asking what her daughter should do after having problems with a “prominent senator.”

Part of the transcript is below:

KING: San Luis Obispo, California, hello. CALLER: Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him. KING: In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it? CALLER: That’s true.

So far, former Vice President Biden hasn’t said a word. Although he’s appeared on Sunday talk shows in weeks past, no host has asked him about the allegations.

In March, when the mainstream media began reporting on the story, his deputy campaign manager and communications director, Kate Bedingfield, put out a statement.

“Women have the right to tell their story, and reporters have an obligation to rigorously vet those claims. We encourage them to do so, because these accusations are false,” Bedingfield said.

Reade spoke Wednesday with The New York Times‘ media columnist Ben Smith about coverage on her allegations so far. She said major networks “are not offering to put me on TV – they’re just doing stories. No anchors, no nothing like that.”

