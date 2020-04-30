https://thehill.com/homenews/media/495548-biden-to-join-msnbcs-morning-joe-to-discuss-reade-sexual-assault-allegations

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump says China ‘will do anything they can’ to keep him from being reelected Bolton book release delayed — again — amid government review Trump lashed out at campaign manager over polling showing him trailing Biden: reports MORE will appear on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday morning, where for the first time he will address allegations from a former staffer named Tara Reade who says he sexually assaulted her in 1993.

“Morning Joe” booker Michael Del Moro said the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee would be responding to the allegations during an appearance on the show.

The appearance from his home studio in Wilmington, Del., would allow Biden to deal with the issue in what could be a more favorable setting given the criticisms the show’s hosts have regularly launched against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says China ‘will do anything they can’ to keep him from being reelected Teachers union blasts Trump administration for ‘bluster and lies,’ and for suggesting schools should ‘open soon’ Top Trump policy adviser Joe Grogan to leave post MORE.

Tomorrow: Joe Biden joins @Morning_Joe to respond for the first time to the recent allegation of sexual assault — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) April 30, 2020

Tomorrow in a @Morning_Joe exclusive, former Vice President @JoeBiden joins @JoeNBC, @morningmika & @WillieGeist to respond for the first time to the recent allegation of sexual assault. — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) April 30, 2020

Biden is conducting the interview on his own and will not be joined by his wife Jill Biden.

Reade is one of several women who came forward last year to say that Biden’s public touching had made her uncomfortable.

In March, she said that Biden sexually assaulted her in a secluded part of the Capitol in 1993.

Biden’s campaign has vehemently denied the allegations while calling for the media to investigate them.

But Biden himself has not addressed the issue.

Reade’s story has received even more attention this week after Business Insider published a story in which a former neighbor of Reade’s said Reade had told her she was assaulted by Biden.

Several Democratic politicians have since been asked about the allegations, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGOP lawmakers slam proposals for guaranteed income amid pandemic 10 things to know about coronavirus for today Black Caucus moves to front and center in COVID fight MORE (Calif.), Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (N.Y.) and Stacey Abrams, who is seen as a possible vice presidential candidate to Biden.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money: US economy contracts at 4.8 percent rate, most since Great Recession | Powell urges Congress to unleash ‘great fiscal power’ to defeat coronavirus, repair economy | IRS gets coronavirus payments out quickly but imperfectly Feinstein to McConnell: Cancel plan to bring Senate back amid coronavirus pandemic 10 things to know about coronavirus for today MORE (R-Ky.) this week criticized a double standard in how the media has treated the Biden allegations compared to accusations made against Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughTrump campaign official says mainstream media can’t be trusted with Tara Read coverage NYT’s Ben Smith: ‘Ask Biden to open his personal papers to inspection’ after sexual assault allegation WH correspondents president Karl on Biden allegations: ‘He’s going to have to answer these questions’ MORE during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Biden has conducted a string of interviews since the allegations were first raised, but those interviews did not address Reade’s story.

