https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/black-people-get-executed-police-just-existing-unhinged-democrat-rashida-tlaib-attacks-police-white-people-carry-guns-lansing/

Hundreds of aprotesters turned out in Lansing Thursday to protest the tyrannical policies by the Democrat governor.

Many of the armed protesters later entered the Michigan Capitol.

The protesters were carrying guns but were not wearing masks.

And they didn’t appear to follow the governor’s social distancing orders either.

Following the protest Detroit Democrat Rashida Tlaib lashed out at police? Because, why not?

Rashida Tlaib: Black people get executed by police for just existing, while white people dressed like militia members carrying assault weapons are allowed to threaten State Legislators and staff.

📣Our gun laws are so broken.

Rashida also tweeted this out.

No, they would not have gotten away with this kind of intentional threat to people’s lives. https://t.co/f84KJaAZIs — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 30, 2020

