Newly unsealed court filings show disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok reopened the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn after it had been closed due to a lack of evidence.

The closure, according to a memo, was three weeks prior to the controversial “ambush” interview of Flynn at the White House that resulted in him being charged with perjury, The Washington Times reported.

Among the other evidence unsealed this week in the Flynn case is a handwritten note by the FBI’s former head of counterintelligence, Bill Priestap, showing agents discussed whether they should try “to get [Flynn] to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”

The Jan. 4, 2017, FBI memo, unsealed Thursday, said the investigation of Flynn, dubbed Crossfire Razor, had been closed due to “the absence of any derogatory information or lead information.”

“The FBI is closing the investigation. If new information is identified or reported to the FBI regarding the activities of Crossfire Razor, the FBI will consider reopening the investigation if warranted,” the memo states.

However, Strzok, the case’s supervising agent, ordered in a text message the same day as the memo that the cased be reopened.

“Hey if you haven’t closed RAZOR, don’t do so yet,” he wrote.

In a follow-up, Strzok wrote, “Pls keep it open for now.”

In 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI regarding his communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. But after firing his lawyers, a new legal team moved to withdraw the plea, armed with evidence it claimed would show that Flynn was framed.

The memo is part of the key evidence that now has been unsealed.

The Times reported Strzok wrote a text to his paramour, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, informing her that the Flynn case was still open.

Thousands of texts between Strzok and Page revealing their personal animus and intent to ensure Trump was not elected have been collected in the reviews of investigations against the 2016 campaign. The texts also indicate Strzok had a “back-up plan” to remove Trump in case he were elected.

The Times said it was unclear why Strzok wanted the Flynn case to remain open, since the FBI memo indicated no dirt had turned up on the Trump official.

The memo said, “The goal of the investigation was to determine whether [Flynn], associated with the Trump campaign, was directed and controlled by and/or coordinated activities with the Russian Federation in a manner which is a threat to the national security and/or possibly a violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.”

The FBI asked another agency, likely the Central Intelligence Agency, to conduct a similar search of derogatory information on Flynn, according to the memo.

‘Time to put all cards on the table’

Meanwhile, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Thursday excoriated the Justice Department and the FBI for their handling of the Flynn case, urging Attorney General Barr to intervene.

Grassley was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman when the Russia investigation began.

“New DOJ docs seem 2back Lt Gen Flynns claim that FBI/DOJ/Mueller team railroaded 30yr veteran in Russia probe For yrs, Ive asked for DOJs Flynn records Their response: ‘nothing 2see here,'” Grassley tweeted.

“Obviously not true! Time to put all cards on the table Transparency brings accountability.”

Grassley wrote further on Twitter that the “FBI/DOJ screwed up so many times” in the Russia probe.

He said it would be “very reasonable” for the attorney general and an “impartial judge 2take close look at Flynn case.”

