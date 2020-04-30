https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-new-docs-detail-fbi-concluded-flynn-probe-no-longer-viable-case-jan-2017-rogue-strzok-went-off-rails-kept-going/

General Mike Flynn

New documents filed in Flynn’s case reveal the FBI investigation was concluded on January 4, 2017 as ‘no longer a viable case’ – but rogue Strzok and other FBI leaders went off the rails and kept the investigation going.

On January 4, 2017, the FBI field office found “No derogatory information” on Flynn and decided to close CROSSFIRE RAZOR.

But Peter Strzok wasn’t finished with Flynn because he had a political ax to grind.

🚨🚨BREAKING The operation that targeted Flynn: CROSSFIRE RAZOR 1/4/17: FBI field office found “No derogatory information” on Flynn and decided to close RAZOR. 1/4/17: FBI leadership (STRZOK) went off the rails and targeted Flynn: “Don’t close RAZOR” pic.twitter.com/0MAKqzhxas — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 30, 2020

FBI Washington Field Office Report:

FBI and US Govt (CIA?) databases showed “no derogatory information” on Flynn.

Flynn determined to be “no longer a viable candidate” as part of the Crossfire Hurricane case.

FBI Washington Field Office Report: FBI and US Govt (CIA?) databases showed “no derogatory information” on Flynn. Flynn determined to be “no longer a viable candidate” as part of the Crossfire Hurricane case. pic.twitter.com/5RfnnjucOp — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 30, 2020

Peter Strzok kept the case open anyway!

Peter Strzok texts to the FBI Case Manager handling the Crossfire Razor (Flynn) case.

Strzok: “If you haven’t closed RAZOR, don’t do so yet”

Strzok: “7th floor involved” (FBI Leadership)

(Possible use of Logan Act “violations” to keep investigation open)

Peter Strzok texts to the FBI Case Manager handling the Crossfire Razor (Flynn) case. Strzok: “If you haven’t closed RAZOR, don’t do so yet” Strzok: “7th floor involved” (FBI Leadership) (Possible use of Logan Act “violations” to keep investigation open) pic.twitter.com/nnGqMnHNue — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 30, 2020

The Logan Act theory coincides with Page/Strzok texts on January 4, 2017.

Logan Act theory coincides w/ Page/Strzok texts on 1/4/17 (same day Flynn file was to be closed) about Logan Act. HT Excellent @CasualSemi Read the Crossfire Razor FBI Field Office Memo/Texts/emails here:https://t.co/F3je6Q43ZG pic.twitter.com/gohbjJqg9L — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 30, 2020

On Wednesday it was revealed the FBI framed General Flynn.

The unsealed FBI notes written by Bill Priestap revealed the intent of the FBI’s ambush interview of Flynn in January of 2017.

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?” Bill Priestap wrote.

Here’s how they planned to get Flynn removed:

1) Get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act”; or

2) Catch Flynn in a lie.

Their end goal was a referral to the DOJ – not to investigate Flynn’s contacts with the Russians.

