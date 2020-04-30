https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-newly-unsealed-docs-show-fbi-prepared-potential-questions-general-flynn-phone-call-set-white-house-ambush/

Newly released documents show that the FBI prepared for their call with General Flynn in January 2017 by going over questions that the General might ask on their call. This call was made to set the stage for the ambush meeting in the White House between General Flynn and corrupt FBI Agents Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka.

Catherine Herridge released two documents on Twitter on Friday night showing communications between the FBI and General Mike Flynn. In the first document, corrupt FBI agent Peter Strzok sends an email to a number of individuals who are redacted, and James Baker, former General Counsel for Obama’s FBI. Reports are that Baker has flipped and is now helping the Durham investigation and this may be why his name is the only name unredacted in the below document.

The other document appears to be written by former FBI Director Andrew McCabe. It appears to be his notes from his phone call with General Flynn where McCabe notified the General that two agents would be coming over to meet with the General related to recent reports in the news. The call was made by General Flynn and has portions that are redacted.

#FLYNN docs unsealed include email 1/24/2107 from agent Strzok to group but names redacted. Subject line “DD’s call” which is FBI speak for “Deputy Director.” Timing aligns with McCabe memo on his call w/Flynn before agents interviewed him at WH. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/AvtgLIZ2gh — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 30, 2020

We reported in December 2018 that right before General Flynn was to be sentenced, a last minute review of documentation submitted by the Mueller gang before General Mike Flynn’s sentencing noted that there are two different accounts for who called whom on January 24th before Flynn was confronted by the corrupt FBI in the White House.

Margot Cleveland on Twitter pointed out that there were difference hidden within the multiple pages released by the corrupt Mueller team only a few days before General Flynn’s sentencing.

In one document the Mueller team says corrupt and now fired former FBI Director Andrew McCabe reportedly called General Flynn before sending his FBI goons over to the White House to question the General with hopes of catching him in a lie. Another document however notes that the General was the one who made the call to McCabe.

Why the difference? How can something so simple be incorrect in one of the biggest cases in US history. The Mueller gang was a group of misfits in so many ways. It’s hard to tell the same story when someone is lying.

