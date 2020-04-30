https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-considering-bringing-michael-flynn-back-into-administration

President Donald Trump told reporters late on Thursday afternoon that he will “certainly consider” bringing back former national security adviser Michael Flynn into his administration after bombshell FBI documents were unsealed this week that showed that the FBI discussed whether to use its interview with Flynn to “get him fired” and to “get him to lie.”

