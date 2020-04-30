https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/busted-governor-pritzker-caught-forcing-illinois-residents-endless-lockdown-flies-wife-kids-florida-video/

Illinois Governer J. B. Pritzker has the state in lockdown and businesses shut down until the end of May.

An Illinois legislator on Wednesday filed a second legal challenge to Pritzker saying the Democrat governor’s emergency powers are limited to 30 days and that Pritzker therefore had no right to extend his March 21 order through the end of May.

But not all Illinois residents are equal.

Governor Pritzker recently sent his wife and kids to Florida during the state stay-at-home orders.

Pritzker is the latest Democrat leader to get caught breaking the very rules he set for the people of his state.

When confronted on his family’s Florida trip Pritzker told the reporter, “In politics it used to be we kept our families out of it. Yeah, my official duties have nothing to do with my family. So, I’m just not going to answer that question.”

.@GovPritzker your official duties have everything to do with your family if your telling every other family in the state to #StayHome . Your own family skipped town to go to Florida where they are reopening. This a spit in the face to illinois residents.pic.twitter.com/u2xxye5JFH — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) April 29, 2020

