https://pjmedia.com/culture/robert-spencer/2020/04/30/cair-slams-general-for-revolting-promotion-of-the-anti-muslim-trope-that-muslim-youth-in-uk-engage-in-sex-crimes-n386928

The Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is enraged over President Trump’s reported nomination of Ret. Army Brig. Gen. Anthony J. Tata to be undersecretary of defense for policy. In a CAIR press release Wednesday, CAIR’s Director of Government Affairs, Robert S. McCaw, fumed: “Tata’s revolting promotion of the anti-Muslim trope that Muslim youth in Britain engage in sex crimes as a rite of passage and that Islam is a perceived threat to the West makes him totally unfit to serve as the Pentagon’s policy chief.”

Wait a minute. It’s an “anti-Muslim trope” that “Muslim youth in Britain engage in sex crimes as a rite of passage”? McCaw is banking on the ignorance of the public. The phenomenon of Muslim rape gangs in Britain is well known to those who dare to face the facts.

The Guardian reported in October 2014 that “sexual exploitation of vulnerable children has become the social norm in some parts of Greater Manchester.” The perpetrators were overwhelmingly Muslim men, as in Rochdale, where a group of Muslims were involved in a large-scale sex trafficking ring involving young non-Muslim girls.

In the British town of Rotherham, Muslim gangs brutalized, sexually assaulted, and raped over 1,400 young British girls, while authorities remained extremely reluctant to say or do anything in response, for fear of being labeled “racist.” Rotherham officials “described their nervousness about identifying the ethnic origins of perpetrators for fear of being thought as racist; others remembered clear direction from their managers not to do so.”

And what were the ethnic origins of those perpetrators? The Guardian report didn’t mention it (which in itself was telling), but 75%, and probably more (since it was so politically unacceptable to report such things) of these rape and sexual exploitation gangs were “Asian,” which is the British media’s euphemism for “Muslim.”

According to official figures released in December 2019, over 18,700 children had fallen prey to grooming and rape gangs in Britain during the previous year. This was up from some 15,000 victims in 2014.

Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid noted that the perpetrators included a “high proportion of men of Pakistani heritage.” That’s why the British authorities were so slow to act. The mother of one rape gang victim noted that South Yorkshire Police “would not listen and left you in dangerous situations, letting people do what they wanted and they never questioned anybody about what was happening.” One South Yorkshire Police official even told this victim’s father that the perpetrators could not be prosecuted because of who they were: “With it being Asians, we can’t afford for this to be coming out.” The official also observed that the rape gangs had been operating freely in Britain for thirty years.

Politicalite “reported in 2018 that ex-North West Chief prosecutor alleged that the Home Office ordered police to ignore grooming gang claims in 2008 – though Home Secretary Jacqui Smith had nothing to do with the order.” The news site also noted that Nazir Afzal, who “successfully prosecuted the notorious Rochdale rape gang told the BBC in 2018 that in 2008 the Home Office sent a circular email to all police forces calling on them to not investigate the sexual exploitation of young girls in towns and cities across the UK.” Said Afzal: “You may not know this, but back in 2008 the Home Office sent a circular to all police forces in the country saying ‘as far as these young girls who are being exploited in towns and cities, we believe they have made an informed choice about their sexual behaviour and therefore it is not for you police officers to get involved in.’”

Twelve years later, the same reluctance to face this problem was still prevailing. In January 2020, the Daily Mail reported that according to a “damning” new report, “sex attacks on young girls by Asian grooming gangs were ignored by police fear of stoking racial tensions, a damning report has ruled.” The Birmingham Mail reported in November 2014 that Birmingham’s City Council buried a report about Muslim cab drivers exploiting non-Muslim girls back in 1990. A researcher, Dr. Jill Jesson, drafted a report on this issue. But, she explained, “the report was shelved, buried, it was never made public. I was shocked to be told that copies of the report were to be destroyed and that nothing further was to be said. Clearly, there was something in this report that someone in the department was worried about.”

So who is Robert McCaw trying to kid? Why, everyone. And if he keeps this up, he may end up getting a plum position in the British government.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 19 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is The Palestinian Delusion: The Catastrophic History of the Middle East Peace Process. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

