Canada is reportedly set to announce it’s banning 11 categories of assault rifles and other weapons, including those that have been used in mass shootings.

Citing an unnamed security source, Reuters reported the ban will further tighten gun controls that are already stricter than those in the United States. The announcement could come as soon as Friday, Reuters reported.

“We have long been committed to strengthening gun control in this country, including banning military style-assault weapons,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Thursday.

“There is no need in Canada for guns designed to kill the largest amount of people in the shortest amount of time,” he added, saying new measures would be announced in the coming days, the news agency reported.

According to the Globe and Mail, the ban will include the Ruger Mini-14, the AR-15, and similar firearms that have been used in mass shootings in the United States.

Trudeau has long promised to clamp down on firearms, citing a spike in gun crime, Reuters noted.

Officials said the new measures, which will apply to about 125,000 weapons, had been in the works for months and were not directly prompted by a shooting rampage in Novia Scotia earlier this month, when a gunman killed 22 people.

