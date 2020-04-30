https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/New-York-primary-Sanders-Yang-left/2020/04/30/id/965356

Forty-eight hours after the New York State Board of Elections voted to cancel the Empire State’s Democratic Party presidential primary, a growing number of activists on the left flank of the party are making it clear they are not going to just “grin and bear it.”

Despite the obvious facts that Joe Biden has wrapped up the Democrats’ nomination for president, and the presidential primary on June 23 is what New York State Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs called “a beauty contest,” the party’s left wing badly wants the presidential primary to be held.

This is in large part, New York sources told Newsmax, to attract larger numbers of voters for further left candidates for lower offices.

On Tuesday evening, former presidential candidate and multi-millionaire entrepreneur Andrew Yang filed a lawsuit in federal court joined by seven New Yorkers who filed as Yang delegates that he should not be removed from the ballot because he had met state requirements to be on the June 23 ballot.

The move by the “Yang Gang” came hours after supporters of Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign heatedly denounced the decision of the Board of Elections.

“A blow to American democracy,” is how Bernie Sanders’ senior adviser Jeff Weaver described the cancellation to the New York Times, reminding reporters that it came a week after Biden warned that President Trump would use the virus crisis as an excuse to postpone the November election.

“Well,” said Weaver, “he now has an excuse, thanks to New York State.”

Sanders supporters such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wanted to use the New York primary as a means of demonstrating that their man still has a following.

More significantly, there is a strong belief on the left of the Democratic Party that a larger turnout for Sanders and Yang will assist challengers to sitting House Democrats in four New York City-area districts.

One of them, lawyer Jonathan Herzog, is also a party to Yang’s lawsuit. Herzog is the leading primary challenger to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler in New York’s 10th District.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

