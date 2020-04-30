http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mFEobu7OBTw/

On Wednesday’s “CNN Tonight,” host Don Lemon stated that the Trump administration not having coronavirus briefings is “all part of the plan for you to think that this is over, that we have moved beyond this.”

Lemon said, “I’ve seen so many people out and about lately not socially distancing, not wearing masks, not following the rules. This is not over. You may think it’s over. Because if you actually pay attention to what’s happening in Washington with this administration, not having the briefings, trying to — pretending that this is over. Because they want to move on to other things. So, not having those briefings, that’s all part of the plan for you to think that this is over, that we have moved beyond this.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

