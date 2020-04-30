https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/colorado-man-wins-1m-lottery-jackpot-twice-day/

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) With a little bit of luck and persistence, a Colorado man has hit the jackpot twice after playing the same numbers for 30 years.

Colorado Lottery officials identified “Joe B.” as the winner of two $1 million Powerball jackpots on March 25. He claimed the winnings on Friday, KUSA-TV reported.

The winning tickets were sold on Lake Avenue in Pueblo at two different stores, about a mile apart, officials said.

